Arizona Diamondbacks place lefty Tyler Gilbert (elbow) on 15-day IL

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Friday with a sprained elbow and recalled infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Reno.

Gilbert, 28, is 0-3 with a 5.24 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) this season.

He is 2-5 with a 4.12 ERA in 17 career appearances (13 starts) with Arizona.

Hernandez, 24, batted just .083 without an extra-base hit in 12 games with the Diamondbacks earlier this season.

He has a .198 batting average with five doubles in 55 games with the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers over the past two seasons.

