D-backs creep past Phillies for 4th straight win

Gabriel Moreno homered and drove in two runs and Corbin Carroll hit two doubles and had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks past the host Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Rivera added two hits and Ketel Marte had an RBI triple. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Arizona has won four straight.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson tossed six strong innings and allowed three hits and one run with four strikeouts and no walks. Jose Ruiz (2-0) earned the win in relief, and Miguel Castro threw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Kody Clemens had a double and two RBIs and Bryce Harper added two hits for the Phillies.

Alec Bohm chipped in with an RBI single.

Matt Strahm lasted two innings after being pressed into a spot start for the Phillies. Strahm gave up three hits and two runs with three strikeouts and no walks.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-2) took the loss.

The Diamondbacks took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning when Carroll looped an RBI single to left off Dominguez. Arizona went on to load the bases, but Geraldo Perdomo grounded out against Gregory Soto to end the threat.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Dominic Fletcher made a diving catch in short center on a line drive from Kyle Schwarber in the home half of the eighth.

The Diamondbacks went ahead 2-0 in the second when Moreno launched a towering two-run home run to left center.

Clemens hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second to score J.T. Realmuto from first base and slice the deficit to 2-1.

In the third, Arizona took a 3-1 advantage thanks to an RBI triple from Marte.

Nelson combined to throw just 17 total pitches in the fifth and sixth.

Newly acquired Dylan Covey kept the Phillies within striking distance, as he gave up five hits and one run in five innings of relief with six strikeouts and one walk.

Harper walked to open the seventh and Nick Castellanos doubled to place runners at second and third. Clemens soon grounded into a fielder’s choice but knocked in a run to close within 3-2. Bohm then came up as a pinch hitter and grounded an RBI single to center to tie the game at 3.

–Field Level Media