D-backs claim pitcher Jacob Webb off waivers from Braves

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander Jacob Webb off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old reliever compiled a 9-4 record with three saves and a 2.47 ERA in 78 bullpen appearances with the Braves from 2019-21.

The Diamondbacks optioned Webb to Triple-A Reno and also designated outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Fairchild, 26, made his MLB debut last season and batted .133 (2 for 15) with two RBIs in 12 games.

–Field Level Media