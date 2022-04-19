fbpx
Published April 19, 2022

D-backs claim pitcher Jacob Webb off waivers from Braves

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb (71) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander Jacob Webb off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old reliever compiled a 9-4 record with three saves and a 2.47 ERA in 78 bullpen appearances with the Braves from 2019-21.

The Diamondbacks optioned Webb to Triple-A Reno and also designated outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Fairchild, 26, made his MLB debut last season and batted .133 (2 for 15) with two RBIs in 12 games.

–Field Level Media

