fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 23, 2022

D-backs acquire infielder Diego Castillo from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Diego Castillo (64) celebrates a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Pirates led 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning. Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Scott Randall.

Castillo, 25, made his major league debut last season and batted .206 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 96 games.

He started 30 games for the Pirates at shortstop, 18 at second base, 18 in right field and three at first base.

Randall, 24, was a seventh-round pick by Arizona in 2021 and went 6-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 21 starts last season at Class-A Hillsboro. He struck out 104 batters in 108 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks designated right-hander Taylor Widener for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Widener, 28, was 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances last season for Arizona.

–Field Level Media

Share: