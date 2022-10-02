Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera has fractured left wrist

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera will miss the final few days of the season with a fractured left wrist.

The team placed Rivera on the 10-day injured list on Sunday and called up infielder Jake Hager from Triple-A Reno.

Rivera, 26, batted .227 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 39 games after being acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Luke Weaver.

Hager, 29, is batting .240 with three RBIs in 28 games this season with the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media