Andy Greene signs one-day deal with Devils, then retires

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Andy Greene, a veteran of 16 NHL seasons, signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and retired.

Greene spent the first 13-plus seasons of his career in New Jersey, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2006. He played for the New York Islanders in parts of the past three seasons.

Devils fans will have a chance to give Greene, who turns 40 later this month, one last hurrah on Saturday. He and his family will take part in the ceremonial puck drop before the home opener against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I want to thank the New Jersey Devils organization, for giving me my first day and last day in the NHL,” Greene said, per NHL.com. “You have treated not only me, but more importantly my family, with nothing but love and respect and I will be forever grateful for that. Thank you also to the New York Islanders organization for the past two and a half years.”

Greene retires with 264 points (52 goals, 212 assists) in 1,057 career games.

He played in the 2012 Stanley Cup final with the Devils and was named team captain prior to the 2015-16 season. He was traded to the Islanders on Feb. 16, 2020.

“Andy was a bedrock for New Jersey during his 14 years and developed into an exceptional leader and what it meant to be a Devil,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He was a consummate professional when times were hard and a representation to his teammates in the locker room. It’s only right that he announces his retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the Devils and we thank him for all that he’s done on and off the ice for the organization.”

Greene, a native of Michigan, will remain living in New Jersey and will work with the franchise on an occasional basis.

–Field Level Media