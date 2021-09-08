Curtis Samuel leaves practice after aggravating groin injury

Jun 2, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) looks on during drills as part of an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel hurt his groin while warming up before practice Wednesday and was listed by the team as a non-participant.

Now Samuel’s availability to make his team debut Sunday when Washington hosts the Los Angeles Chargers is in doubt.

It’s an injury the 25-year-old had been nursing during the offseason.

“He didn’t come out of Monday’s practice quite as well as we hoped,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters.

Washington signed Samuel to a three-year, $35 million contract in free agency, reuniting him with Rivera, his former coach with the Carolina Panthers.

In four seasons with the Panthers, Samuel caught 185 passes for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns over 53 games (32 starts). He added five rushing touchdowns in that span.

Samuel also missed time during training camp due to COVID-19.

