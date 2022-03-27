Curtis Blaydes TKO’s Chris Daukaus via punches in Ohio

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Blaydes landed an impressive technical knockout of Chris Daukaus 17 seconds into the second round of their main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Columbus, Ohio.

Blaydes (16-3) is known as a wrestler, but instead of a takedown, he used his punches to defeat Daukaus (12-5).

The heavyweight from the Chicago area has now won six of his past seven matches.

Saturday’s other main-card winners were lightweight Marc Diakiese, welterweight Neil Magny, flyweight Kai Kara-France, welterweight Bryan Barberena and flyweight Alexa Grasso.

