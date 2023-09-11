Cubs to call up top prospect, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ organization, is set to join the team Tuesday for the start of a series with the Colorado Rockies.

While the “plus” defensive centerfielder and top base runner could help the Cubs in the pennant race, he’s eligible for the playoff roster only if the Cubs successfully petition Major League Baseball in the event an injury replacement is needed. Rules state players must be on the roster by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the playoffs.

The left-handed outfielder is ranked No. 22 overall among minor-league prospects by MLB.com.

Crow-Armstrong played 34 games at Triple-A and hit .271 with six home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The Cubs acquired Crow-Armstrong, 21, from the Mets in the trade that sent Javier Baez to New York in 2021.

