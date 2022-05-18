Cubs to activate pitcher Marcus Stroman to start Thursday vs. Diamondbacks

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs will activate right-hander Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list to start Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.

Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA), 31, who signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Cubs during the offseason, hasn’t pitched since May 1, when he beat the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. It was Stroman’s best outing with the Cubs; he threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, with five strikeouts and one walk in Chicago’s 2-0 win.

In addition, the Cubs got a key bullpen arm back on Wednesday when right-handed closer David Robertson returned from the COVID injured list prior to Chicago’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robertson, 37, who had been out since May 9, is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA with five saves in as many chances this season. He has struck out 17 and allowed just three hits and two runs in 12 innings.

The Cubs sent right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Robertson on their roster.

–Field Level Media