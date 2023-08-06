Cubs stay hot, rally past Braves 6-4

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs used a three-run fifth inning to earn a 6-4 victory and clinch a three-game series win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Cubs entered the fifth down 3-1, but Ian Happ and Jeimer Candelario hit RBI singles with Cody Bellinger chipping in an RBI double to give them the lead for good at 5-3.

The Cubs have been red hot in the second half, winning 15 of their last 19 games. It was a group effort Sunday with four different Cubs collecting an RBI and eight batters reaching base.

Justin Steele (13-3) struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits with four walks to tie for the MLB-lead with his 13th win.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson led the charge for the Braves with two hits apiece and totaled nine RBIs across the series, with Olson driving in six of them.

Charlie Morton (10-10) went 4 1/3 innings for the Braves, allowing five runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Braves got on the board first in the third inning when Olson launched a 453-foot home run for his NL-leading 39th of the season, scoring Acuna, who singled.

The Cubs were able to answer back in the bottom frame by getting those two runs back on just one hit.

Ian Happ hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded but was able to leg out the throw to get the Cubs their first run. Morton then walked Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson to bring home another run before getting Jeimer Candelario to fly out to end the 37-pitch inning.

The Braves answered in the top of the fifth with Olson getting his third RBI of the day on a single to left that scored Ozzie Albies from second for a 3-2 lead.

Michael Fulmer came in for Steele in the sixth with the bases loaded and hit Acuna to get the Braves within one run at 5-4 but struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Swanson delivered RBI double against his former team in the seventh to give the Cubs a 6-4 lead.

After allowing a leadoff double in the ninth inning, Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay retired the next three hitters to earn his 14th save.

