Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) starts rehab assignment

Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons began a rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Iowa.

The four-time Gold Glove winner opened the season on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

He will play shortstop for Iowa on Saturday and is expected to be the designated hitter on Sunday. The team is off Monday.

Simmons, 32, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cubs in free agency on March 15.

A lifetime .265 hitter with 70 homers and 437 RBIs, Simmons has played 1,191 games with the Atlanta Braves (2012-15), Los Angeles Angels (2016-20) and Minnesota Twins (2021).

