Cubs salvage one game of series by beating Jays

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Franmil Reyes hit a solo home run, Nico Hoerner had a two-run double and the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cubs avoided a sweep of the three-game series, and the Blue Jays finished a 2-4 homestand.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer for Toronto, and Cavan Biggio added a two-run blast.

Toronto right-hander Mitch White (1-5) allowed six runs, eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Chicago opener Luke Farrell allowed two runs and two hits with two strikeouts in two-plus innings.

Seiya Suzuki doubled with one out in the first and scored on Ian Happ’s two-out single.

Yan Gomes singled with one out in the second, and Alfonso Rivas walked. Gomes took third on a flyout to center and scored before Rivas was tagged out in the rundown after a caught stealing.

Zach McKinstry led off the third with a triple but was cut down at the plate on Reyes’s grounder to second. Happ then doubled, and both runners scored on Hoerner’s double. Rafael Ortega blooped an RBI single to shallow left but was out trying for a double.

Teoscar Hernandez led off the bottom of the third with a single and Biggio hit his fourth homer of the season, chasing Farrell in favor of Manuel Rodriguez (1-0).

Reyes hit his 13th homer of the season to right field with two out in the fifth.

Rodriguez retired six straight batters before Mark Leiter Jr. took over in the bottom of the fifth and worked around a single.

In the sixth, Erich Uelmen allowed a one-out double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with a pitch and gave up Kirk’s 13th homer of the season.

Rivas led off the top of the seventh with a double against David Phelps and scored on a single by McKinstry, who took second on the throw home.

Mark Rucker allowed Guerrero’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh and was replaced by Brandon Hughes, who also pitched the eighth.

Rowan Wick pitched around a walk in the ninth for his ninth save.

–Field Level Media