Cubs release LHP Daniel Norris

The Chicago Cubs released left-hander Daniel Norris prior to Saturday night’s road game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs designated Norris for assignment last Sunday.

The 29-year-old was a disappointing 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 27 appearances (one start). He struck out 43 in 30 innings but walked 21.

The nine-year veteran was in his first season with Chicago after previously playing for the Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Detroit Tigers (2015-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (2021).

Norris is 20-38 with a 4.77 ERA in 194 career appearances (84 starts).

