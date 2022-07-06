Cubs put RHP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) on 15-day IL

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.

Hendricks left Tuesday night’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers after just three innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

The Cubs recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Double-A Tennessee to take Hendricks’ spot on the roster.

Hendricks, 32, is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts this season. He’s making $14 million this season and is scheduled to make $14 million in 2023.

Hendricks is 87-61 in 223 career games (222 starts), all with the Cubs.

Espinoza, 24, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his only appearance with the Cubs this season. He’s 1-4 with a 7.11 ERA with the Smokies of the Southern League.

–Field Level Media