Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer to miss season after Tommy John surgery

Sep 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer (12) pitches out of a bases load jam against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer announced on his Instagram Tuesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery.

According to multiple reports, Heuer, 25, will miss all of the 2022 season and perhaps some of the 2023 season.

“Horses don’t stop, they keep going,” Heuer wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to be back with the best fans in baseball again!”

The Cubs acquired Heuer, a right-handed pitcher, in a cross-town trade with the White Sox last July. The reliever appeared in 25 games for the Cubs and had a 3-3 record with a 3.14 ERA. He gave up just two home runs in 28.2 innings pitched and had 17 strikeouts.

With the White Sox in the first half of the 2021 season, Heuer struck out 39 batters over 38.2 innings and finished with a 4-1 record before being shipped to the Cubs along with Nick Madrigal in exchange for Craig Kimbrel.

Heuer was drafted by the White Sox in the sixth round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Wichita State. He made his MLB debut in 2020. He has a career 3.56 ERA over 86 big-league appearances.

–Field Level Media