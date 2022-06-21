Cubs outright left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Iowa

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs assigned left-hander Sean Newcomb outright to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday after he cleared waivers following the club’s move last week to designate him for assignment.

Newcomb has 48 hours to accept the assignment or become a free agent, although he would part with his current $900,000 salary for 2022 if he leaves the organization.

Newcomb, 29, had a 16.62 ERA in four outings with the Cubs, his first season in Chicago after he was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on April 21 for right-hander Jesse Chavez. He also had three outings with the Braves (7.20 ERA) before the trade.

In parts of six major league seasons, almost all of it with the Braves, Newcomb is 24-23 with a 4.39 ERA over 148 outings (57 starts).

–Field Level Media