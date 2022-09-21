Cubs’ late comeback sinks Marlins

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs scored three runs — on zero hits — in the eighth inning, rallying to defeat the host Miami Marlins, 4-3, on Wednesday night.

Leading 3-1, Miami (61-89) brought in reliever Steven Okert (5-5) in the eighth, and he walked the first two batters, Zach McKinstry and Christopher Morel. Esteban Quiroz then placed a sacrifice bunt to the left of Okert, whose throw to first was wild, allowing McKinstry to score.

David Bote hit a grounder to shortstop Miguel Rojas, whose throw home went off Nick Fortes’ glove, allowing Morel to score and tie the game at 3. Ian Happ followed with a sacrifice fly to cap the rally and give Chicago (64-85) a 4-3 lead.

The Cubs were led by Patrick Wisdom, who bashed his team-high 23rd homer. He has 60 RBIs, one short of his career high, which he set last year.

Keegan Thompson (10-5) earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings in relief.

It was Chicago’s second straight win, giving the Cubs the series victory. Chicago scored the go-ahead run in the eighth in both of its victories in this series.

Fortes slugged a two-run homer and Lewin Diaz added a solo shot to lead Miami (61-89). The Marlins haven’t won a series since taking two of three from the Oakland A’s (Aug. 22-24).

Neither starter earned a decision.

Miami’s Jesus Luzardo struck out 11 – one short of his season high — and left after 6 2/3 innings with a 3-1 lead. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run, and three of his strikeouts came in the opening frame.

Other than the Wisdom homer, the only time Luzardo allowed a Cubs runner past first base was when P.J. Higgins hit a one-out double in the fifth. Luzardo got the next two batters to escape trouble.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman allowed five hits, one walk and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven and the Cubs improved to 7-16 in his starts this year.

Miami opened the scoring in the fifth as Bryan De La Cruz hit a ground-rule double, scoring on Fortes’ homer. One out later, Diaz homered for a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs got on the board in the seventh as Wisdom — playing his first game since Saturday due to a stinger injury — slugged his solo homer to left.

–Field Level Media