Cubs extend manager David Ross through 2024

May 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) reacts during batting practice before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross agreed Friday to an extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Financial terms were not disclosed. His contract had been set to expire after the 2022 season.

Ross, who turns 45 on March 19, has a 105-117 record through two seasons on the bench with Chicago.

The Cubs went 34-26 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing first in the National League Central before losing 2-0 to the Miami Marlins in a wild-card playoff series.

Chicago (71-91) slumped to fourth place in the division last season as the team traded away core players such as Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.

A catcher, Ross played 15 seasons in the majors from 2002-16 and captured World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox (2013) and Cubs (2016).

–Field Level Media