Cubs end three-game skid with easy win over Reds

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Madrigal delivered a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth and Hayden Wesneski threw five scoreless innings of relief in his major league debut as the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 9-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Seiya Suzuki clubbed a tying two-run homer in the fifth and had three RBIs, while Ian Happ also went deep for Chicago (57-78), which scored all of its runs after two outs and took advantage of a season-high 11 walks by Cincinnati pitchers.

Back from a shoulder issue that kept him out since June 10, Chicago’s Wade Miley allowed a two-run triple and solo homer to Kyle Farmer, plus two walks, while striking out six, in four innings.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Wesneski (1-0), acquired from the New York Yankees as part of last month’s deal for reliever Scott Effross, allowed two hits with a walk while striking out eight over the final five innings.

Miley’s return began with a four-pitch walk to Jonathan India, who then went to second on Madrigal’s throwing error off Albert Almora’s grounder. Both scored when Farmer dropped the ball down the right-field line, then took a strange hop past Suzuki.

Chicago got a run back on Happ’s solo homer into the left-center-field bleachers in the bottom of the first off Reds starter Justin Dunn. However, Farmer gave the Reds another two-run lead with his homer just over the ivy in left.

But, Suzuki went deep into the same left-field bleachers, with a man on in the fifth, to make it 3-3. That ended the night for Dunn, who also allowed four hits while walking four with a strikeout over 4 2/3 innings.

The Cubs took their first lead in the sixth when Madrigal lined a single to right field off Francisco Cruz — with the bases loaded — to score a pair. Christopher Morel’s two-RBI single highlighted Chicago’s three-run seventh.

Ian Gibaut (1-1) took the loss for the Reds (53-80).

The Cubs placed star Willson Contreras (ankle) on the 10-day injury list. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Nick Senzel was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup, also with an ankle injury.

–Field Level Media