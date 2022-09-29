Cubs blank Phillies to sweep season series

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Javier Assad pitched into the sixth inning, Patrick Wisdom had two doubles with an RBI and the host Chicago Cubs won 2-0 on Thursday for their first-ever season-series sweep of the reeling Philadelphia Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki added two hits and two runs in his return from the restricted list as the Cubs (70-86) won their fourth straight and eighth in nine games.

Assad (2-2), who exited with two men on and nobody out in the sixth, gave up five hits and two walks while striking out three. He kept the skidding Phillies from scoring after allowing seven earned runs over his past six innings entering Thursday.

Chicago, which swept a set at Philadelphia in July, outscored the Phillies 33-10 while going 6-0 during the season series. According to Marquee Sports Network, neither franchise had ever swept a season series from the other before this year.

The Phillies (83-72) matched a season high with their fifth consecutive defeat. Trying to hold off Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot, Philadelphia managed just three runs in this series while losing for the 10th time in 13 contests.

The Cubs wasted no time getting to Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez (10-6) with three hits in the first inning. That featured doubles from Willson Contreras and Wisdom, the latter driving home the game’s first run.

Chicago added its other run in the fifth when Philadelphia center fielder Brandon Marsh lost a Suzuki fly ball in the sun, which resulted in a two-out triple. Ian Happ followed with an RBI single off Suarez, who allowed seven hits and a walk in six innings, while fanning five.

The Phillies left nine men on base Thursday after stranding 12 runners and going 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday’s 4-2 loss.

Bryce Harper had three hits for Philadelphia.

Chicago’s Keegan Thompson yielded an infield single and two walks while striking out three in the final three innings for his second career save.

–Field Level Media