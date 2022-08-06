Chicago Cubs activa, DFA veteran Andrelton Simmons

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated him for assignment.

The Cubs signed the four-time Gold Glove second baseman to a one-year, $4 million deal in March, but injuries impacted his first — and only — season in Chicago.

Simmons, 32, opened the season on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and was activated on May 15. He was back on the injured list on July 14, retroactive to July 11, again with a shoulder issue.

In between, he appeared in 35 games, batting .173 (13-for-75) with no home runs, seven RBIs, 14 total bases and four stolen bases.

In 12 rehab games at Triple-A Iowa, split over two assignments, he hit .133 (6-for-50) with one homer and two RBIs.

Simmons has a lifetime average of .263 with 70 home runs, 444 RBIs and 72 stolen bases in 1,225 career games with the Atlanta Braves (2012-15), Los Angeles Angels (2016-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Cubs.

–Field Level Media