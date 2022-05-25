Cubs activate shortstop Nico Hoerner; Catcher Yan Gomes to IL

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs activated shortstop Nico Hoerner on Wednesday and placed catcher Yan Gomes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

Hoerner, 25, last played on May 11 before he was placed on the IL with a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred when he collided with umpire Dan Iassogna while getting into position to take a relay throw from the outfield.

In 29 games this season, Hoerner was batting .271 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. In four seasons with the Cubs, Hoerner is a career .271 hitter with five home runs and 57 RBIs.

Gomes, 34, is batting .247 over 24 games with two home runs and seven RBIs in his first season with the Cubs. Over 11 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Cubs, Gomes is a .247 career hitter with 119 home runs and 423 RBIs.

–Field Level Media