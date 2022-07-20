Columbus Crew finalize Miguel Berry trade to DC United

Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Crew finalized the trade of forward Miguel Berry to D.C. United on Wednesday.

The Crew received up to $325,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange: $125,000 in 2022, $100,000 in 2023 and up to an additional $100,000 if certain performance incentives are met.

Columbus also retains a portion of any potential future trade fee D.C. United might receive for Berry’s rights.

“We are grateful for Miguel’s contributions to the Club during his time in Columbus,” Crew general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release. “For three seasons, Miguel has been a great teammate and a consummate professional. We are proud of his development since he was drafted in 2020. With our current striker corps, ultimately, we felt this trade would prove beneficial for both the Club and for Miguel. We wish him all the best as he takes this next step of his career in D.C.”

Berry, 24, was selected in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the Crew. In three seasons with the Black & Gold, the Spaniard scored 10 goals and tallied two assists in 34 regular season appearances.

The 2020 MLS Cup winner also spent time on loan with USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he scored six goals in 14 matches during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

