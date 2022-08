Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s suspended match between the Columbus Crew and host Charlotte FC will resume play on Oct. 5.

The scoreless game was halted in the 16th minute due to severe weather.

The Oct. 5 contest will begin at 7 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Per MLS policy, the match will recommence in the 16th minute with the same players on the field and the same substitutes available as when the contest was suspended.

–Field Level Media