Creighton seeks fifth straight win in matchup with Marquette

Feb 8, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) gets back on defense after hitting a three point basket against the Butler Bulldogs in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Creighton is looking for its longest win streak of the season Sunday afternoon when Marquette visits for a Big East contest in Omaha, Neb.

The Bluejays (17-8, 9-5 Big East) are riding a four-game winning streak after topping DePaul 71-59 on Thursday night.

After leading by just two at halftime, Creighton outscored the Blue Demons 38-28 in the second half and ended the game on a 15-7 run to earn their 16th straight victory over their conference rivals.

Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Nembhard added 19 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 12 along with 13 rebounds to record his second double-double in the last three games.

“Anytime you win on the road in this league it’s a heck of a win,” head coach Greg McDermott said. “We held them to 27-28 percent shooting in the second half. I just thought we did a good job forcing them into the help and making them try to finish over Kalkbrenner at the rim, and then we rebounded the basketball and hit some timely shots.”

Arthur Kaluma (knee) and Shereef Mitchell (undisclosed) are both out Sunday for Creighton, while Devin Davis is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Marquette (17-9, 9-6) earned a 77-66 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Reserve Kam Jones had a game-high 19 points, and Kur Kuath contributed a season-high 15 on 7-of-7 shooting. Justin Lewis notched 13 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Kolek had six points and 11 assists.

Jones did most of his work from distance, hitting a season-high five 3-pointers.

“I love that guy (Jones). He gives me a lot of confidence. Just seeing him, every time he shoots, I think it’s going in,” head coach Shaka Smart said. “He doesn’t necessarily know the difference between a three at the line and a three at half court because he’s so confident.”

Creighton and the Golden Eagles last met on Jan. 1, and the Bluejays came away with a 75-69 win in double overtime behind 20 points from Kalkbrenner.

–Field Level Media