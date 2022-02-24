Creighton loses G Ryan Nembhard (wrist) for season

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts after getting injured in the second half against the St. John’s Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman guard Ryan Nembhard, who leads the team in assists, sustained a season-ending right wrist injury Wednesday during the Bluejays’ 81-78 win over St. John’s in New York.

Nembhard got hurt on a steal attempt with 12:55 remaining in the contest. He will undergo surgery to repair the injury “in the coming days,” the team announced postgame.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a statement tweeted by the program. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.

Ryan Nembhard will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/nhhoFyeziM pic.twitter.com/BBWBQp1aJJ — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 24, 2022

Nembhard, who is from Aurora, Ontario, finished with four points and seven assists in 27 minutes Wednesday. He has started all 27 games this season, and he is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

The Bluejays earned their sixth consecutive victory to improve to 19-8, including 11-5 in the Big East, tied for third place.

–Field Level Media