Craig Smith’s hat trick powers Bruins to road win over Knights

Mar 3, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Erik Haula (56) deflects the puck and is blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) as defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) closes in during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Smith had a hat trick and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

It was the third hat trick and 22nd multi-point game of Smith’s career. David Pastrnak scored two goals and Trent Frederic added a career-high three assists for Boston who improved to 4-1 on its six-game road trip that ends on Saturday at Columbus. Swayman improved to 6-0-1 over last seven starts allowing two goals or less in all of them.

Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault each scored for Vegas which continues to struggle at home, going just 6-8-3 over their last 17 contests at T-Mobile Arena. Robin Lehner made 31 saves.

Boston took a 1-0 lead at the 13:18 mark of the first period taking advantage of a Vegas turnover in the neutral zone. Frederic then drove down the right wing and passed back to Smith in the high slot where he rifled a wrist shot past Lehner’s blocker side.

The Bruins then extended their lead to 2-0 a few minutes later after another Vegas turnover with Smith roofing a shot from the right side of the goal over Lehner off a crossing pass from Charlie Coyle.

Eichel cut it to 2-1 at the 17:34 mark of the period on a breakway, sliding the puck through Swayman’s pads for his second goal in seven games since being activated after neck surgery in November. It also snapped a 66-save streak by Swayman.

The Golden Knights nearly tied it early in the third period when William Carrier fired a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle that caromed off Swayman’s shoulder, then the crossbar and out.

Pastrnak made it 3-1 at 8:14 in the period when he tapped in his own rebound through Lehner’s pads to hit the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his career.

Smith then one-timed a Matt Grzelcyk pass from the left circle inside the near post for the hat trick and his ninth goal of the season

Vegas pulled Lehner with 4:52 to go and Marchessault cut it to 4-2 with his team-best 22nd goal of the season. Pastrnak, who has scored a league-best 23 goals since Jan. 1, then sealed it with an empty net goal with 1:40 to go, his 31st of the season.

–Field Level Media