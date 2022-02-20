Coyotes hang on for rare victory over Stars

Feb 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) skates against Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the first period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Schmaltz had a goal with two assists and Scott Wedgewood made 17 of his 32 saves in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes pulled out a rare win over the visiting Dallas Stars, coming out on top 3-1 on Sunday at Glendale, Ariz.

Schmaltz assisted on Lawson’s Crouse’s goal just after the midway point of the second period, recorded a tie-breaking score later in the middle frame and assisted on Clayton Keller’s empty netter in the final minute as the Coyotes snapped a five-game home losing streak. Arizona beat Dallas for just the second time in the last 15 meetings going back to 2016.

Wedgewood, making his first start since Feb. 1, came through in the third period when Arizona was outshot 17-5. His sliding glove save on Dallas’ Jason Robertson with 2:39 remaining loomed large.

Roope Hintz scored his team-leading 22nd goal for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves. Dallas entered with four victories in its last five games while seeing a season-high six-game road winning streak come to an end.

Following a pedestrian first period where Arizona outshot the Stars 12-7, the Coyotes finally struck fist. With 9:47 remaining in the second period, Crouse planted himself perfectly in front of the Dallas net to push in Schmaltz’s pass from behind the goal.

The Stars would tie the game just 57 seconds later through some pinball-like precision. Miro Heiskanen threw the puck toward the Arizona net, and it glanced off the stick of Joe Pavelski. The puck then hit the foot of a Hintz and finally went off the skate of Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere before crossing the goal line. Hintz was credited with the goal.

Schmaltz regained the lead for the Coyotes on a power play, with 2:55 remaining in the second period. On the heels of a face-off win, Schmaltz fired the puck from the slot, then off Heiskanen’s stick and through the legs of Oettinger for the 2-1 Arizona advantage.

