Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun to make season debut

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes will get an important piece of their defensive unit back when Jakob Chychrun makes his season debut Monday against the host Nashville Predators.

Chychrun, 24, underwent wrist surgery in the offseason and hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury March 12 in a loss to the Boston Bruins.

The 16th overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, Chychrun posted 21 points in 40 games last season. He’s compiled 142 points (53 goals, 89 assists) over six seasons (337 games) with the Coyotes.

“You look at (Chychrun), he hasn’t played in eight months,” said coach Andre Tourigny, who will pair Chychrun with Shayne Gostisbehere. “So he needs a little bit of time.

“He’s a really good player. He’s important for us. But we’ll take what he will give us. I’m sure it will be plenty, but still at the same time, I don’t want to put pressure on him.”

–Field Level Media