Coyotes’ Clayton Keller (hat trick) nets OT winner vs. Flyers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Keller capped his first hat trick on a goal with 22.4 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

With time winding down, Keller got the puck, skated through the slot, then beat Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart (24 saves) on the glove side for the Coyotes, who’ve followed a 4-7-3 road stretch with two straight home wins. Keller opened the scoring and also scored on a breakaway in the second for Arizona, which got a goal and an assist from Nick Ritchie and Jack McBain’s score.

Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and three assists, Owen Tippett recorded one of each and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who fired a season-high 41 shots, but fell to 0-6 in overtime. Philadelphia is in an 0-3-5 road rut and is 2-10-5 overall since Nov. 10.

With the game tied 3-3, Ritchie stole Konecny’s pass, corralled the puck, then broke free and beat Hart to put Arizona ahead 7:27 into the third. However, Konecny redeemed himself when he pushed the puck, amid some consistent net-front pressure by the Flyers, past Arizona netminder Karel Vejmelka (37 saves) with 2:17 remaining in regulation.

Keller, who entered with seven goals, opened the scoring with 7:14 remaining in the first. In the final seconds of a power play, he converted from the point.

Frost and van Riemsdyk teamed up to tie it, then gave Philadelphia the lead within the first 4:08 of the second. Just 2:09 into the middle frame, Frost buried van Riemsdyk’s blind backhanded pass. Then 1:59 later, via a two-on-zero following an Arizona turnover, van Riemsdyk successfully one-timed Frost’s pass.

The Coyotes tied it with 12:15 remaining in the second when Keller went forehand-backhand on a breakaway. Arizona took the lead nearly 2 1/2 minutes later when McBain struck from close range.

However, van Riemsdyk and Frost each had a hand in setting up Tippett, who sent a long-range wrister through traffic with 1:18 left in the second.

–Field Level Media