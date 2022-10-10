Arizona Coyotes claim goalie Connor Ingram off waivers

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes claimed goaltender Connor Ingram off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Ingram, 25, had a 1-2-0 record with a 3.71 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in his first three NHL career appearances last season.

Ingram spent most of the 2021-22 season playing for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals and had a 30-17-7 record, a 2.70 GAA, a .915 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 games. He ranked second in the league in wins and tied Stuart Skinner of the Bakersfield Condors for the most shutouts.

He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media