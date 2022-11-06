Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dies at 49

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coy Gibbs, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and an executive for Joe Gibbs Racing, has died at the age of 49.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the death Sunday. The cause was not announced.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the organization said in a statement. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gibbs’ death came on the weekend when his son, Ty, gained the Xfinity Series title.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowl titles with Washington and went 154-94 in 16 seasons with the team before leading a top NASCAR organization with the help of his two sons, has lost both of them. J.D. Gibbs died three years ago after fighting a neurological disease. He also was 49 years old.

Coy Gibbs, vice chairman and CEO of Joe Gibbs Racing, was in the Phoenix area Saturday night to watch Ty Gibbs win the Xfinity championship at Phoenix Raceway.

“It was fun to watch,” Coy said then of seeing Ty earn the victory, according to The Washington Post.

Ty Gibbs was scheduled to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway but withdrew in the wake of his father’s death. NASCAR held a moment of silence before the race.

–Field Level Media