Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to play Thursday

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard plans to play Thursday after missing practice to rest a thigh injury the team doesn’t consider serious.

Pollard was idle Tuesday but head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Dallas plans to use him against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Thursday night. And owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas that No. 20 would play in the game.

“I know it’s a short week, but we don’t have him down as something that — we’re counting on him playing,” Jones said.

Pollard enters the game 12 shy of 1,000 rushing yards and leads the Cowboys in rushing, but Ezekiel Elliott has 829 yards and 11 touchdowns, including scores in eight consecutive games.

Pollard has a team-leading 12 total touchdowns (three receiving). The 2022 Pro Bowl selection was limited to nine carries for 19 yards last week, when the Cowboys rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and McCarthy said Malik Davis would see more reps in this week’s prep sessions.

Davis has 23 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown in 10 games this season.

