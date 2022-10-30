Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Bears

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as inactive for Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott was listed as doubtful to play after missing practice all week with a right knee injury he sustained in the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the bulk of the carries for Dallas (5-2) in the absence of Elliott, who has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

Elliott was joined by safety Malik Hooker, wide receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, defensive lineman Trysten Hill and defensive end Sam Williams in being listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bears (3-4) listed defensive back Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, offensive tackle Larry Borom and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter as inactive.

