Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles

Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery.

Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose initial medical prognosis called for a 4-to-6 week recovery window.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott would need to be convincing in workouts this week with his ability to “spin the football,” a reference to his ability to grip the ball and throw it on target with needed velocity. Prescott was not able to fully grip the ball last week, and head coach Mike McCarthy described his practice activity on Wednesday — four days before the primetime matchup against the host Philadelphia Eagles — as “light throwing” on the side.

“We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles,” McCarthy said Wednesday.

Prescott said he felt “great” throwing for the first time. He got backing from a wide receiver as well.

“It was good to see him out there doing it,” Michael Gallup said, per The Dallas Morning News. “He’ll be back out there soon.”

Prescott told the Fort Worth-Star Telegram that he’s “antsy” to return.

“But excited that my guys are doing what they got to do,” he said Wednesday.

Prescott has been part of the “rehab group” in practice since surgery on Sept. 12, McCarthy said. His limited participation this week would represent a step forward, but the giant stride toward starting for the Cowboys appears to be at least one week away.

The Eagles (5-0) are the NFL’s only undefeated team, while Dallas has leaned heavily on a strong defense to hold second place in the division at 4-1.

The Cowboys’ strong pass rush leads the NFL in quarterback hits and Dallas has 20 sacks this season.

