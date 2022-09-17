Dallas Cowboys place defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) on IR

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end Tarell Basham on short-term injured reserve Saturday among a series of roster moves.

The team officially signed new starting quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher to the active roster and elevated backup quarterback Will Grier and center Alec Lindstrom from the practice squad. The Cowboys released defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

Basham sustained a thigh injury in the fourth quarter of the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be sidelined for a minimum of four games.

Basham, 28, played 25 snaps against the Bucs.

Rush gets the nod Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals with Dak Prescott recovering from thumb surgery. Rush relieved Prescott against Tampa Bay and completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards.

Rush, 28, will be making just his second NFL start since joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He threw for 325 yards on 24-of-40 passing with two touchdowns and one interception in a 20-16 win at Minnesota in Week 8 last season.

Maher, 32, accounted for the only Dallas points in Week 1 with a 51-yard field goal.

