Cowboys DE Sam Williams faces drug, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is facing drug and weapons charges after a weekend arrest.

Police arrested him on Sunday in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys have their team headquarters.

Williams, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Frisco police.

The team told ESPN it is aware of the situation but declined to comment. Williams practiced on Tuesday.

Williams was a second-round pick by Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games as a rookie, logging 22 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Last December, Williams was cited for reckless driving after totaling his car near the team’s practice facility.

