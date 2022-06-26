Courtney Williams guides Sun past Dream

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Courtney Williams collected 17 points and 10 rebounds and Alyssa Thomas added 15 and 11, respectively, to lift the visiting Connecticut Sun to a 72-61 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon at College Park, Ga.

Williams torched her former team for the second time in 12 days. She erupted for a season-high 20 points in Connecticut’s 105-92 victory over Atlanta on June 15.

Thomas added eight assists on Sunday. She was limited to single-digit scoring in three of her previous four games, including a four-point performance in the previous encounter against the Dream.

DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for the Sun (13-6), who outscored Atlanta by a 20-5 margin in the second quarter en route to snapping a two-game losing skid.

Aari McDonald had 17 points and rookie Rhyne Howard added 12 for the Dream (8-10), who have lost six of their last seven games.

Connecticut struggled mightily from 3-point range (2-for-20), while Atlanta didn’t fare much better by going 5-for-19 from beyond the arc.

The Sun seized control of the game after scoring 14 straight points to bridge the first and second quarters. Williams drained a jumper to end the first before joining DiJonai Carrington with four points during the surge for Connecticut, which led 31-17 before Atlanta’s AD Durr converted a three-point play.

The Sun extended advantage to 39-22 at halftime before the Dream began to chip away to start the third quarter. Howard made the first 3-pointer of the game for either team early in the third before McDonald sank a pair on back-to-back possessions to trim the Sun’s lead to 55-44.

McDonald drained another 3-pointer and Howard made a long jumper to cut Connecticut’s advantage to 58-51 before Natisha Hiedeman and Williams answered with the Sun’s first two 3-pointers of the game. Williams added another long-range jumper to give the Sun a 66-51 lead with 3:32 to play.

Former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo was in attendance at Sunday afternoon’s game.

–Field Level Media