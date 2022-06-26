Courtney Vandersloot makes clutch 3-pointer as Sky beat Lynx

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Courtney Vandersloot’s 3-pointer as time expired Sunday lifted the Chicago Sky to an 88-85 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Chicago.

Minnesota (5-14) evened the score at 85 when Kayla McBride sank three foul shots with 7.6 seconds left after being fouled by Rebekah Gardner. After the Sky took timeout, Emma Meesseman set up Vandersloot for a 25-footer from the right wing.

Vandersloot’s game-high 18 points led six players in double figures for Chicago (13-5). Meesseman finished with 15, while Candace Parker added 13 points and eight rebounds. Gardner hit for 12 points, while Allie Quigley and Julie Allemand each tallied 11.

McBride and Jessica Shepard each scored 15 points for Minnesota, which also got 12 from Sylvia Fowles, 11 from Moriah Jefferson and 10 points from Natalie Achonwa. The Lynx lost despite canning 58.9 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Sky led 78-66 with 7:18 remaining when Meesseman canned a short jumper in the lane. But Minnesota went on a 13-3 run, getting a layup from Achonwa with 2:09 on the clock that brought it within 81-79.

Chicago connected on nearly 51 percent of its field goal attempts, drawing 25 assists on 33 made baskets. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties.

Chicago used a 10-2 first quarter run to grab an 18-10 lead when Azura Stevens stroked a 3-pointer at the 3:07 mark. But Minnesota finished the period with a 12-2 spurt, taking a 22-20 edge to the second period when Shepard made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left.

The second quarter was classic back-and-forth basketball, neither team leading by more than three quarters. Vandersloot had the last say with a 3-pointer with 24.0 seconds remaining, enabling the Sky to take a 46-44 advantage to halftime.

Chicago appeared to get some breathing room late in the third quarter. Ahead just 61-58 after McBride canned a pullup jumper, the Sky outscored the Lynx 11-4 in the last three minutes. Dana Evans’ free throw gave them a 72-62 cushion going to the fourth period.

