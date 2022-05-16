Court grants woman protective order against Rajon Rondo

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

An emergency protector order was granted by Jefferson County Family Court in Louisville on Friday, two days after the alleged incident occurred.

According to the woman’s court filing, per WDRB.com in Louisville, Rondo “became enraged” after she asked him to stop playing video games with a child in her home so the child could assist with doing the laundry.

After the child stopped playing, Rondo allegedly ripped the video game from the wall, destroyed several items in the home and left, saying to the woman, “You’re dead.”

Rondo allegedly returned to the home with a gun, demanding to see the children, but the woman didn’t let him back into the house. The children reportedly were “visibly upset and clearly scared that Rajon continued to brandish a gun.”

The woman then called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who reportedly came to the scene.

Per multiple media reports, the court order issued Friday against Rondo prohibits him from getting within 500 feet of the woman and the children and prevents him from trying to communicate with her.

According to ESPN, an NBA spokesman said the league is investigating the incident and is “in the process of gathering more information.” Rondo’s representatives didn’t reply to a request for comment, ESPN reported.

Rondo, 36, split the current season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging a combined 4.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 39 games (one start).

A four-time All-Star, Rondo earned championship rings with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Lakers in 2020. He has career averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 957 games (733 starts) for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers.

A Louisville native, Rondo played at the University of Louisville before Boston selected him with the 21st overall pick in the 2006 draft.

