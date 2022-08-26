Counter Logic Gaming win LCS Summer Split playoff opener

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Counter Logic Gaming pulled out a 3-2 win over Golden Guardians on Friday in lower-bracket, opening-round action at the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs.

Next up for Counter Logic Gaming will be a lower-bracket, second-round match on Thursday vs. the loser of the 100 Thieves-Team Liquid upper-bracket semifinal scheduled for Saturday.

The $200,000 double-elimination event culminates the season for the top North American League of Legends circuit. The top three finishers will earn berths in the $2.25 million League of Legends World Championships, scheduled for Sept. 29-Nov. 5 in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and Mexico City.

The LCS winning side will pocket $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000.

All LCS Summer Split matches are best-of-five, through the grand final on Sept. 11.

On Friday, Counter Logic Gaming won the first, third and fifth maps on blue, in 45 minutes, 35 minutes and 41 minutes, respectively. Golden Guardians took the second and fourth maps on blue in 32 minutes and 35 minutes, respectively.

Turkey’s Fatih “Luger” Guven posted a 23/9/36 kill-death-assist ratio for Counter Logic Gaming. Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes paced Golden Guardians at 25/13/23.

After the Saturday 100 Thieves-Team Liquid match, the second upper-bracket semifinal is set for Sunday, with Evil Geniuses opposing Cloud9.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds

4th: TBD — $20,000

5th-6th: Two teams TBD — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

–Field Level Media