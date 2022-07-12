Corey Seager homers in 4th straight game as Rangers outlast A’s

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager connected on a no-doubt home run, and Josh H. Smith hit an inside-the-park homer as the Texas Rangers outslugged the Oakland Athletics 10-8 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

Seager, who has homered in four straight games and five of his last six, blasted his solo shot well over the wall in center to extend the Rangers’ lead to 6-2 in the fifth inning. It was his 20th homer of the season.

Leody Tavares added three hits, three RBIs and two runs as the Rangers took the opener of the three-game series.

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run homer and Chad Pinder delivered a three-run blast, both coming in Oakland’s six-run eighth inning as it cut its deficit to 10-8. Sheldon Neuse also went deep for the A’s.

In the sixth inning, Smith’s inside-the-parker came on a sinking line drive that skipped past Laureano in center and rolled to the deepest part of the park. The two-run homer pushed Texas’ lead to 8-2.

Rangers right-hander Spencer Howard (1-1) worked five innings, giving up two runs (one earned). Oakland’s Adrian Martinez (2-2) yielded six runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.

Brett Martin collected his third save, all coming in the last four games. He allowed a two-out single and a walk, but struck out Pinder to end the game.

Martinez hurt himself with two wild pitches and a balk in Texas’ two-run second inning. Jonah Heim began things when he floated a half-swing single to center, and he advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After Kole Calhoun walked, Brad Miller lined out, Tavares’ grounder forced Calhoun at second. Tavares then stole second, and Heim scored on a balk. Martinez’s second wild pitch of the inning scored Tavares.

In the fourth inning, the A’s got on the board, taking advantage of a Texas fielding flub.

Laureano reached on an error by Smith at third. Sean Murphy singled, and Seth Brown delivered an RBI single to left, trimming the Rangers’ lead to 2-1.

