Corey Heim adds (planned) NASCAR Cup starts

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Heim made his NASCAR Cup Series debut early than planned due to the injury of Erik Jones at Talladega but the Toyota top prospect will now make what was supposed to be his debut next month at Nashville Superspeedway for 23XI Racing.

Heim got the call to drive for Legacy Motor Club because he entered the season as the substitute for both Legacy and 23XI should anything have happed to their primary drivers. Jones fractured a lower vertebra and missed both Dover and Kansas, allowing Heim to step in instead.

He finished 25th and 22nd in his two starts driving the iconic No. 43.

Starting on June 29-30, Heim will begin driving a part-time slate for 23XI in its No. 50 entry, in partnership with Toyota affiliated Mobil1. The lubricant is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The car made its season debut at Circuit of the Americas with international road racing star Kamui Kobayashi.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville,” Heim said. “Through my time with Toyota, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people, including those from Mobil 1. We have seen this season how strong 23XI’s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville. I’m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks.”

The 21-year-old currently races full-time in the Truck Series with Tricon Garage where he has two wins and a 3.5 average finish through the first eight races of the season.

