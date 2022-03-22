Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader agree to deals with Brewers

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and relief ace Josh Hader avoided arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Burnes agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal and Hader received a one-year, $11 million deal on the day that serves as the shortened offseason’s deadline to submit arbitration figures.

The right-handed Burnes went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 28 starts last season while winning National League Cy Young Award honors. The 27-year-old was a first-time All-Star and allowed just 123 hits in 167 innings. His ERA was the lowest in the NL.

Hader, 27, compiled 34 saves in 60 appearances and went 4-2 with a microscopic 1.23 ERA. The three-time All-Star struck out 102 in 58 2/3 innings and gave up just 25 hits.

The Brewers also agreed to a one-year, $6.8 million with right-hander Brandon Woodruff. The 29-year-old was selected to the All-Star team for the second time and went 9-10 with a 2.56 ERA in 30 starts.

Milwaukee agreed to one-year deals with four other players: catcher Omar Narvaez ($5 million), shortstop Willy Adames ($4.6 million), left-hander Brent Suter ($2.7 million) and infielder Luis Urias ($2.55 million).

