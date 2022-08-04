Copenhagen Flames moving on from Zyphon

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Copenhagen Flames parted ways with Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Thursday.

Zyphon, 18, joined the Flames in May 2021. However, the Denmark native has been inactive over the last two months.

“It’s time for another goodbye,” Copenhagen Flames wrote on Twitter. “(Zyphon) is soon moving on to new adventures and we wish him all the luck in the world! Thank you for a crazy year, Rasmus.”

That move is a potential jump to Sprout, per a report from Blix.gg.

“Copenhagen Flames is a org that always will have a special place in my heart, being here i have learned so much and gotten so many memories i will remember forever,” Zyphon wrote on Twitter.

Copenhagen Flames is a org that always will have a special place in my heart, being here i have learned so much and gotten so many memories i will remember forever.??#BringTheFlames

Good News Soon! https://t.co/fcgtAXJfI2 — Rasmus Nordfoss (@ZyphonCS) August 4, 2022

–Field Level Media