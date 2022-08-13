Copenhagen Flames assemble new CS:GO roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Former ECSTATIC in-game leader Thomas “birdfromsky” Due-Frederiksen joined the Copenhagen Flames’ new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Saturday.

He is joined by former Heroic/MAD Lions support Johannes “b0RUP” Borup, ex-Sprout member Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg and former Flames member Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek. Those four players are from Denmark, while ex-Fnatic Rising AWPer Iulian “regali” Harjau is from Romania.

Denmark’s Benjamin “cube” Stabell will serve as the head coach of the Danish organization.

“Our goal is to retain our players for even longer periods of time to take advantage of our new resources and setup, which in turn will solidify our status among the best CS:GO clubs and to achieve even more,” Flames CEO Steffen Thomsen said. “Going forward our CS:GO division will add staff to areas like performance, data, health, science, and tech.”

The Flames have been without a CS:GO roster since the PGL Antwerp Major. That roster consisted of Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard, Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen, Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss.

