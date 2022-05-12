Conor McGregor betting underdog in a possible Michael Chandler UFC fight

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The early odds for a hypothetical fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have the former two-division champion as the betting underdog.

Chandler’s stock and value bounced back in a big way this past weekend at UFC 274. The former three-time Bellator lightweight king had lost two straight inside the Octagon and seemed on the brink of losing his championship contender relevancy. If he lost inside Phoenix’s Footprint Center to former titlist Tony Ferguson, the chances of him ever competing for UFC gold again looked to be slim to none for the 36-year-old.

However, “Iron” pushed his name back into the title conversation with a front kick knockout of the usually indestructible Ferguson that will land on UFC marketing reels for years to come. Not only did the win improve Chandler’s possibilities to once again compete for gold in the near future, but it also took his stature in the promotion to new heights. The proof of being in his post-fight callout of Conor McGregor actually earning a positive response from the Irishman instead of the usual scoff.

Michael Chandler favored to beat Conor McGregor

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer,” McGregor wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Well, with the matchup seeming possible after McGregor’s stamp of approval, betting odds were quickly generated for the hypothetical bout. On Draft Kings, Chandler is a -155 favorite to beat McGregor if a booking between the two was actually made. The former two-division champion currently sits as a +135 underdog. Considering his striking gifts and Chandler’s penchant to be hit in his fights, that seems like a very good bet to take.

Chandler’s Octagon return is unclear but the world is his oyster after his win at UFC 274. Matchups with McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and a rematch of 2021’s fight of the year against Justin Gaethje all seem in play.

McGregor is still recovering from fracturing his leg in a July defeat to Poirier. He is expected to return in the fall and has insisted he wants his comeback to be at welterweight, and hopefully against division king Kamaru Usman.