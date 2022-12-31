Connor McDavid’s 5-point night carries Oilers past Kraken

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists to extend his point streak to 17 games, matching a career high set last season, as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the host Seattle Kraken 7-2 Friday night.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had four assists for the Oilers, who played without second-leading scorer Leon Draisaitl because of an undisclosed injury.

Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 36 saves as the Oilers won their second consecutive game to move past Seattle and idle Calgary and into third place in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Daniel Sprong and Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle, which dropped to 0-2-1 in its past three games and fell to fifth place in the division and below the playoff line in the Western Conference.

McDavid, who leads the league with 32 goals and 72 points, had three assists in the first period as Edmonton built a 4-0 lead. McDavid has 16 goals and 21 assists during his point streak.

The Oilers scored three goals in a 1:11 span early in the first period to chase Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who stopped just two of the five shots he faced.

Hyman opened the scoring on the power play at 2:44, positioning himself at the left post and tapping in a pass from McDavid.

Kostin tallied at 3:16 as he took a pass from Mattias Janmark on a three-on-two rush and lifted a backhander into the roof of the net.

The Oilers made it 3-0 at 3:55 as McDavid charged down the right wing on a two-on-one rush and left a drop pass for defenseman Nurse for a wrist shot from the slot. That was it for Grubauer, as he was replaced by Martin Jones, who stopped 23 of 27 shots.

Midway through the first, McDavid picked up a loose puck in the right-wing corner following a Seattle turnover and immediately sent a backhanded pass to a wide-open Puljujarvi in the slot, and he put a wrist shot over Jones’ left shoulder for a 4-0 lead.

McDavid scored unassisted midway through the third, slipping the puck between Jones’ pads on a breakaway.

