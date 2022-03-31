Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl drive Oilers past Kings

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McDavid reached the 100-point plateau with a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl tied for the league lead in goals as the Edmonton Oilers recorded a 4-3 shootout victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Both McDavid and Draisaitl scored during the shootout, breaking the deadlock after both teams went scoreless during the third period and overtime. The win moves the Oilers one point behind the Kings in the race for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers have won each of their past eight home games, and they are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games overall.

McDavid leads the NHL with 100 points, with 21 of them (eight goals, 13 assists) coming during his active 11-game point streak. It marks the fifth time in the star forward’s seven seasons that he has recorded 100 or more points.

Draisaitl is right behind his teammate with 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) during a 10-game point streak. Draisaitl netted his 49th goal of the season on Wednesday, bringing him even with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews.

Cody Ceci scored Edmonton’s other goal, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 38 of 41 shots for the win.

Carl Grundstrom and Alexander Edler each had a goal and an assist as Los Angeles fell to 1-1-2 in the past four games. Quinton Byfield also scored for the Kings, who got 30 saves from Jonathan Quick.

Three goals were scored during a 61-second flurry in the second period. McDavid scored at the 5:07 mark to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead, but the Kings equalized in rapid fashion.

Byfield scored at 5:54, making a nice play to control a loose puck in the slot and fire a shot past Koskinen. Just 14 seconds later, Grundstrom fought for the puck behind the net and then banged it home for his eighth of the season.

That was all the offense the Kings could muster, despite outshooting the Oilers 12-0 during the first nine minutes of the third period.

